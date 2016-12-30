Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,736 shares during the period. Donaldson Company makes up approximately 2.1% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Donaldson Company were worth $101,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Donaldson Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,339,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,270,000 after buying an additional 406,407 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC increased its position in Donaldson Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 5,666,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,688,000 after buying an additional 215,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Donaldson Company by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,331,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,832,000 after buying an additional 152,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Donaldson Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,667,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,010,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson Company by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,705,000 after buying an additional 56,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) opened at 42.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Donaldson Company (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Donaldson Company had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company earned $553 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Donaldson Company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post $1.60 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson Company’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King downgraded Donaldson Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

About Donaldson Company

Donaldson Company, Inc is a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company’s segments include Engine Products, Industrial Products and Corporate. The Company’s products are manufactured at approximately 42 plants around the world and through three joint ventures. The Company offers its products under the Ultra-Web, PowerCore and Donaldson brands.

