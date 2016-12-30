Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in Discovery Communications by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 316,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 213,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 197,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 21,893 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 547.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 95,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded down 1.01% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. 1,573,174 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. Discovery Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications, Inc. will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. RBC Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.15.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc, (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments are U.S.

