Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Stake Raised by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 850,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,820 shares during the period. Digimarc Corporation comprises about 2.3% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Digimarc Corporation worth $32,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc Corporation by 27.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc Corporation by 7.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc Corporation by 43.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc Corporation by 22.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) traded down 1.34% during trading on Friday, reaching $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,323 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. The company’s market cap is $296.94 million. Digimarc Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $44.94.

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. The business earned $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 million. Digimarc Corporation had a negative net margin of 98.10% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. Digimarc Corporation’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Analysts predict that Digimarc Corporation will post ($2.38) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital set a $47.00 price objective on Digimarc Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Digimarc Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Digimarc Corporation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc Corporation in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other Digimarc Corporation news, EVP Joel Meyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Destefano acquired 24,705 shares of Digimarc Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $691,245.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,949.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corporation Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation (Digimarc) enables governments and enterprises to give digital identities to media and objects that computers can sense and recognize. The Company’s Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode Intuitive Computing Platform are designed to optimize the identification of consumer brand impressions, facilitating mobile-centric shopping.

