Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,643 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Dick’s Sporting Goods were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 505.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 63.6% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) traded up 1.37% during trading on Friday, reaching $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,520,741 shares. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Dick’s Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Dick’s Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dick’s Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dick’s Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dick’s Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.74.

In other Dick’s Sporting Goods news, EVP Lauren R. Hobart sold 24,015 shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $1,403,676.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 15,000 shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,945.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, as well as e-commerce Websites at www.DICKS.com, www.golfgalaxy.com, www.fieldandstreamshop.com and www.caliastudio.com.

