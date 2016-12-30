Diageo PLC (DEO) Stake Cut by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Diageo PLC were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Diageo PLC by 3.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo PLC by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Diageo PLC by 2.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo PLC by 198.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Diageo PLC by 374.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO) traded up 0.46% on Friday, reaching $103.94. 526,729 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.46. Diageo PLC has a 52 week low of $99.46 and a 52 week high of $117.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo PLC in a report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC raised shares of Diageo PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo PLC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo PLC in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Diageo PLC in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.21.

About Diageo PLC

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

