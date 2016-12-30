Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,743,086 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy Corporation were worth $253,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 8,756 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) opened at 45.95 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The firm’s market capitalization is $24.06 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Devon Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.28%.

WARNING: “Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/devon-energy-corporation-dvn-position-reduced-by-northern-trust-corp/1136194.html.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Societe Generale lowered Devon Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Devon Energy Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.84 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup Inc. lowered Devon Energy Corporation from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Devon Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.21.

Devon Energy Corporation Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation (Devon) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are concentrated in various North American onshore areas in the United States and Canada. The Company also produces over 1.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day and approximately 135 thousand barrels of NGLs per day.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.