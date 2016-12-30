Deutsche Bank AG Analysts Give Danone SA (BN) a €56.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank AG set a €56.00 ($58.33) price target on Danone SA (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BN. HSBC set a €73.00 ($76.04) price objective on shares of Danone SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($71.88) target price on shares of Danone SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($81.25) target price on shares of Danone SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($72.92) target price on shares of Danone SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie set a €63.00 ($65.63) target price on shares of Danone SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.68 ($71.54).

Shares of Danone SA (EPA:BN) opened at 59.53 on Monday. Danone SA has a one year low of €57.49 and a one year high of €70.53. The stock has a market cap of €36.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €63.83.

Danone SA Company Profile

Danone SA is engaged in holding directly or indirectly companies, and coordination of the main functions and activities. The Company operates through four segments: Fresh Dairy Products Division, Waters Division, Early Life Nutrition Division and Medical Nutrition Division. The Fresh Dairy Products Division is engaged in the production and distribution of yogurts, fermented dairy products and other fresh dairy specialties.

