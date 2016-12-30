Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.1% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kanaly Trust Co raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) traded down 0.2113% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.7371. 476,155 shares of the stock traded hands. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.30 and a 12 month high of $120.44. The stock has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.4450 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 195.68%. The company earned $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.52%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vetr lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.83 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. It delivers packages each business day in over 220 countries and territories. The Company operates in three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight.

