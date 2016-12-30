Danone SA (BN) Given a €65.00 Price Target at S&P Global Inc.

S&P Global Inc. set a €65.00 ($67.71) target price on Danone SA (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €73.00 ($76.04) price objective on Danone SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($70.83) target price on Danone SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie set a €63.00 ($65.63) target price on Danone SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Baader Bank set a €62.50 ($65.10) target price on Danone SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €63.00 ($65.63) target price on Danone SA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone SA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.68 ($71.54).

Shares of Danone SA (EPA:BN) opened at 59.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.83. The company has a market cap of €36.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.00. Danone SA has a 12 month low of €57.49 and a 12 month high of €70.53.

About Danone SA

Danone SA is engaged in holding directly or indirectly companies, and coordination of the main functions and activities. The Company operates through four segments: Fresh Dairy Products Division, Waters Division, Early Life Nutrition Division and Medical Nutrition Division. The Fresh Dairy Products Division is engaged in the production and distribution of yogurts, fermented dairy products and other fresh dairy specialties.

