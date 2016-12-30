CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Stake Maintained by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI maintained its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock at the end of the third quarter. CVS Health Corporation comprises 1.5% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 233,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,336,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 17.9% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 138,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 8.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,043,349 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $99,890,000 after buying an additional 83,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 10.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,808,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $460,364,000 after buying an additional 439,848 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) traded down 0.11% during trading on Friday, hitting $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,326,899 shares. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $106.67. The firm has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average of $88.33.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 billion. CVS Health Corporation had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CVS Health Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CVS Health Corporation from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

CVS Health Corporation Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries (CVS Health), is a pharmacy company. The Company operates through three business segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC and Corporate. The Company offers a range of products and services, such as advising patients on their medications at its CVS Pharmacy locations, introducing programs to help control costs for its clients at CVS Caremark, how care is delivered to its patients with conditions through CVS Specialty, pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare.

