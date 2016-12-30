Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. FBR & Co increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) opened at 35.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $971.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $36.77.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc (Customers Bancorp) is a bank holding company engaged in banking activities through its subsidiary, Customers Bank (the Bank). The Company operates in the community banking segment. The Bank provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers.

