Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,665 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Crown Holdings were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Crown Holdings by 747.1% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 155,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 137,458 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Crown Holdings by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Holdings by 95.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. British Columbia Investment Management Corp raised its position in Crown Holdings by 11.1% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 88,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Crown Holdings by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) traded down 0.66% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.57. 354,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Crown Holdings had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 91.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post $3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Crown Holdings in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $58.00 price target on shares of Crown Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Crown Holdings in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, RBC Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Crown Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

Crown Holdings Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each Division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

