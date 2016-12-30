Cowen and Company Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)

Cowen and Company restated their market perform rating on shares of Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in a research note published on Tuesday. Cowen and Company currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $102.00.

ROK has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.62.

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) opened at 134.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.07. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $87.53 and a 52 week high of $139.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post $6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cowen and Company Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/cowen-and-company-reaffirms-market-perform-rating-for-rockwell-automation-inc-rok/1136015.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.58%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Douglas M. Hagerman sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $80,779.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mcdermott sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $56,856.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,734.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.