Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) traded down 1.14% during trading on Friday, hitting $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,595,138 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company earned $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post $1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.19 price objective (up previously from $35.88) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $167,542,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,994.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis W. K. Booth bought 2,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.61 per share, with a total value of $104,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers in approximately 165 countries around the world. The Company operates through five segments: Latin America; Asia Pacific; Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA); Europe, and North America.

