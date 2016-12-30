Cooke & Bieler LP Has $68,174,000 Position in Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $68,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 82.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 59.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth $173,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 400.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth $237,000.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) traded down 0.70% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.68. 72,752 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.22. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business earned $758.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post $3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 40.84%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cooke & Bieler LP Has $68,174,000 Position in Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/cooke-bieler-lp-has-68174000-position-in-brinker-international-inc-eat/1136232.html.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

In other Brinker International news, insider Steve Provost sold 9,728 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $524,436.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,884.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $77,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.