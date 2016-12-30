Consort Medical plc (CSRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Consort Medical plc (LON:CSRT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,181.67 ($14.52).

CSRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.97) target price on shares of Consort Medical plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. N+1 Singer raised Consort Medical plc to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,067 ($13.11) to GBX 1,125 ($13.82) in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Investec reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($14.37) target price on shares of Consort Medical plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of Consort Medical plc (LON:CSRT) remained flat at GBX 1060.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,147 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,056.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,058.56. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 517.84 million. Consort Medical plc has a 52-week low of GBX 935.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,180.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.09 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%.

About Consort Medical plc

Consort Medical PLC is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The Company’s principal activities include designing, development and manufacture of medical drug delivery devices and services for the pharmaceutical industry. The Company operates through two segments: Bespak and Aesica.

