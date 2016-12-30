CommunityOne Bancorp (COB) is PT Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

PT Asset Management LLC maintained its position in shares of CommunityOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:COB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,051,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the third quarter. CommunityOne Bancorp comprises about 3.4% of PT Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PT Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CommunityOne Bancorp were worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COB. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CommunityOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $622,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in CommunityOne Bancorp by 38.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its position in CommunityOne Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 164,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CommunityOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in CommunityOne Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CommunityOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:COB) remained flat at $14.10 during trading on Friday.

About CommunityOne Bancorp

CommunityOne Bancorp (COB) is a bank holding company. The Company, through the ownership of CommunityOne Bank, N.A., or the Bank, a national banking association, offers consumer, mortgage and business banking services, including loan, deposit, treasury management, online and mobile banking services, as well as wealth management and trust services, to individual, and small and middle market businesses through financial centers located across central, southern and western North Carolina.

