Commerzbank AG Reiterates “€180.00” Price Target for Linde AG (LIN)

Commerzbank AG set a €180.00 ($187.50) price target on Linde AG (ETR:LIN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank AG restated a sell rating on shares of Linde AG in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Baader Bank set a €172.00 ($179.17) price objective on Linde AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($116.67) price objective on Linde AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €180.00 ($187.50) price objective on Linde AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €168.00 ($175.00) price objective on Linde AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Linde AG presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €156.29 ($162.80).

Shares of Linde AG (ETR:LIN) opened at 157.651 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €156.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €144.24. Linde AG has a 52-week low of €113.97 and a 52-week high of €164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of €29.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.778.

About Linde AG

Linde AG is a Germany-based gas and engineering company that operates through three segments: Gases, Engineering and Other. The Gases segment offers a wide range of compressed and liquefied -gases, as well as chemicals to various industries, including energy, steel production, chemical processing, environmental protection and welding, as well as in food processing, glass production and electronics.

