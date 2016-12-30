Commerzbank AG (CBK) Given a €7.20 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €7.20 ($7.50) price target by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas set a €7.60 ($7.92) price objective on Commerzbank AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. HSBC set a €7.50 ($7.81) price objective on Commerzbank AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €9.00 ($9.38) price objective on Commerzbank AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €9.00 ($9.38) price objective on Commerzbank AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank AG reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank AG in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.13 ($7.43).

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) opened at 7.231 on Friday. Commerzbank AG has a 12-month low of €5.16 and a 12-month high of €9.60. The company has a market cap of €9.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.948. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.29.

