Columbus Circle Investors Has $5,658,000 Stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR)

Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Danaher Corporation were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in Danaher Corporation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 166,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Danaher Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Danaher Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 37,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Danaher Corporation by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) traded down 0.49% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,534 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $82.64.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm earned $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Danaher Corporation had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post $3.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Danaher Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 13.97%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Columbus Circle Investors Has $5,658,000 Stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/columbus-circle-investors-has-5658000-stake-in-danaher-corporation-dhr/1136549.html.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Cowen and Company upgraded Danaher Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. RBC Capital Markets set a $86.00 target price on Danaher Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays PLC raised their target price on Danaher Corporation from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

In related news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 36,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $2,878,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,366,829.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates in five segments: Test & Measurement; Environmental; Life Sciences & Diagnostics; Dental, and Industrial Technologies. Its Test & Measurement segment offers products, software and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.