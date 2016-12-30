Columbus Circle Investors Has $5,338,000 Stake in Headwaters Incorporated (HW)

Columbus Circle Investors lowered its position in Headwaters Incorporated (NYSE:HW) by 59.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 315,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,289 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Headwaters were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HW. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Headwaters by 0.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Headwaters by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Headwaters by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Headwaters by 3.8% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Headwaters by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Headwaters Incorporated (NYSE:HW) traded up 0.09% during trading on Friday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,988 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.78. Headwaters Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Headwaters (NYSE:HW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business earned $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.81 million. Headwaters had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Headwaters Incorporated will post $1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Columbus Circle Investors Has $5,338,000 Stake in Headwaters Incorporated (HW)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/columbus-circle-investors-has-5338000-stake-in-headwaters-incorporated-hw/1136563.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group cut Headwaters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Headwaters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Headwaters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.25 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Headwaters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Headwaters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $24.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.68.

In related news, General Counsel Harlan M. Hatfield sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $44,082.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Spann sold 10,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $250,655.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Headwaters

Headwaters Incorporated is a building materials company. The Company’s segments include building products, construction materials and energy technology. Its building products segment consists of product sales to wholesale and retail distributors, contractors and other users of building products. Its construction materials segment consists of coal combustion products (CCP) sales to ready-mix concrete businesses, with a smaller amount from services provided to coal-fueled electric generating utilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Headwaters Incorporated (NYSE:HW).

Receive News & Ratings for Headwaters Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwaters Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.