Columbus Circle Investors Decreases Position in Cigna Corporation (CI)

Columbus Circle Investors cut its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,292 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Cigna Corporation were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Corporation by 166.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Corporation during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Invictus RG raised its position in shares of Cigna Corporation by 1,056.8% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Corporation during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Corporation during the third quarter valued at $168,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) traded down 1.56% on Friday, hitting $133.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,702 shares. Cigna Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.41.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The company earned $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cigna Corporation had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Cigna Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Cigna Corporation will post $7.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of Cigna Corporation in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cigna Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Cigna Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Cigna Corporation in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cigna Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other Cigna Corporation news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 58,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total transaction of $7,358,043.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,398,984.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna Corporation

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, Other Operations and Corporate.

