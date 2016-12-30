Colony Starwood Homes (SFR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFR shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on Colony Starwood Homes in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wood & Company lowered Colony Starwood Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nomura lowered Colony Starwood Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Starwood Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Colony Starwood Homes in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Colony Starwood Homes by 3.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Starwood Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,991,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Starwood Homes by 3.0% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Starwood Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Colony Starwood Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) traded up 0.21% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 208,138 shares. Colony Starwood Homes has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.91 billion.

Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Colony Starwood Homes had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Starwood Homes will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Colony Starwood Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.86%.

Colony Starwood Homes Company Profile

Colony Starwood Homes, formerly Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: single-family rental (SFRs), which includes the business activities associated with its investments in residential properties, and non-performing residential mortgage loans (NPLs), which includes the business activities associated with its investments in NPLs.

