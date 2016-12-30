Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Colgate have underperformed the broader industry in the last six months due to the perils of currency headwinds, which has been hurting the company’s results to some extent. As the company derives 75% of its revenues from operations outside the U.S., it expects the macroeconomic headwinds and currency woes to linger and weigh on its top and bottom lines in 2016. Also, stiff competition remains a threat. Estimates have been going down lately ahead of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings release. However, Colgate anticipates delivering robust organic sales growth backed by new products across categories and geographical regions. The company's product innovation, globally recognized brands and presence in both developed and emerging economies enables it to capture growth opportunities and boost profitability. The company’s international brand recognition and innovative strategies underscore its inherent strength.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a market perform rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.86 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.04.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) opened at 65.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $71.35. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.68. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Colgate-Palmolive Company had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 6,924.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/colgate-palmolive-company-cl-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research/1136035.html.

In other Colgate-Palmolive Company news, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $277,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,391.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 7,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $472,268.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in over 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The Company’s segments include Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through over five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe/South Pacific, Asia and Africa/Eurasia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.