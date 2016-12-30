Cohen Lawrence B Has $2,229,000 Position in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 36.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Comcast Corporation accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Comcast Corporation were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Comcast Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,888 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Comcast Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded down 1.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.05. 12,188,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average is $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.11. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Comcast Corporation had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $21.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post $3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Comcast Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

In related news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,306,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Smit sold 15,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,967.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company’s primary businesses include Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business consists of four segments, which include Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

