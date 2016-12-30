Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) Stake Lowered by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 806,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,458 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Company (The) comprises about 2.9% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) were worth $34,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 10.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 6.7% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 562.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 25.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 38.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) traded down 0.012% on Friday, reaching $41.595. 2,192,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.224 and a beta of 0.64.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company earned $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Vetr downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.93 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morningstar, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Company (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 36,342 shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,528,544.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,750.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company (The) Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets over 500 nonalcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages but also a range of still beverages, such as waters, enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks.

