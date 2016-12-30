Citigroup Inc. (C) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $63.37 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Vetr‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on C. Jefferies Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) opened at 59.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.75. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $61.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company earned $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post $4.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 26.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 12.3% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 44.5% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 57.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

