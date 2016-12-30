Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Natural gas prices have improved significantly from the level it was trading during early 2016. As one of the most gas weighted company, improvement in the price of the commodity should favour Chesapeake Energy. We appreciate the company’s focus on maintaining a disciplined cost structure. Moreover, the company foresees efficiency gains in its core operating areas. These positives are reflected in its price history. Year-to-date, Chesapeake has comfortably outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas – U.S Exploration and Production market. However, we believe billions in asset sales are required to fund its program. Also, an anticipated decline in rig activity is likely to hamper production for the firm.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHK. FBR & Co assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wunderlich upgraded Chesapeake Energy Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks Inc. set a $11.00 target price on Chesapeake Energy Corp. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Vetr upgraded Chesapeake Energy Corp. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp. in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy Corp. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK) opened at 7.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. Chesapeake Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company’s market cap is $5.49 billion.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Chesapeake Energy Corp. had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 70.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Corp. will post ($0.06) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp. by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,159,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $240,364,000 after buying an additional 6,754,588 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp. by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 33,340,440 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,045,000 after buying an additional 30,330,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp. by 22.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 17,405,192 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after buying an additional 3,191,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp. by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 11,465,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,891,000 after buying an additional 553,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp. by 21.8% in the second quarter. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. now owns 8,600,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after buying an additional 1,540,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (Chesapeake) is a producer of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression. The exploration and production segment is responsible for finding and producing oil, natural gas and NGL.

