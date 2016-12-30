Chemed Corp. (CHE) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Chemed Corp. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,109,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors owned 0.07% of Chemed Corp. worth $156,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chemed Corp. by 54.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Chemed Corp. by 23,940.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Chemed Corp. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Chemed Corp. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed Corp. during the third quarter worth $201,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chemed Corp. (NYSE:CHE) opened at 160.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.66 and a 200 day moving average of $141.83. Chemed Corp. has a 12 month low of $124.77 and a 12 month high of $164.07.

Chemed Corp. (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Chemed Corp. had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm earned $392.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chemed Corp. will post $7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Chemed Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 16.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on CHE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Chemed Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Chemed Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed Corp. from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chemed Corp. in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $59,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,792.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.56, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chemed Corp.

Chemed Corporation operates and divests subsidiaries engaged in diverse business activities. The Company operates its business in two segments: the VITAS segment (VITAS) and the Roto-Rooter segment (Roto-Rooter). The Company’s VITAS segment provides hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy and volunteers.

