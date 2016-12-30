Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Chegg from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chegg from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) opened at 7.45 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. The company’s market capitalization is $680.54 million.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Chegg had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company earned $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post $0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 36.5% in the second quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,978,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 528,539 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 5.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 126,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,484,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,075,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after buying an additional 137,738 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc is a student-first connected learning platform. The Company helps students study for college admission exams, find the colleges, get grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It matches domestic and international students with colleges, universities and other academic institutions (collectively referred to as colleges) in the United States.

