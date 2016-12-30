Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Stake Lowered by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 95.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) traded down 0.69% during trading on Friday, reaching $84.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,528 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $79.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $89.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business earned $428 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.79 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 40.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post $4.52 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wunderlich initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

