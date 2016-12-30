Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Bought by Emerald Acquisition Ltd.

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 40.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,558 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $22,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $188,714,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 111.9% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,206,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,798,000 after buying an additional 1,165,059 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,693,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,856,000 after buying an additional 996,144 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 27.7% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,412,000 after buying an additional 920,000 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 210.9% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,488,000 after buying an additional 906,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) traded down 0.16% on Friday, hitting $84.91. 426,884 shares of the stock were exchanged. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.85.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $428 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post $4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/check-point-software-technologies-ltd-chkp-shares-bought-by-emerald-acquisition-ltd/1136325.html.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wunderlich started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.