CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3,701,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. FCM Investments TX purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Corporation during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 276.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 11.5% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 81.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Corporation during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) traded down 0.63% on Friday, hitting $160.11. 1,472,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $138.57 and a 52-week high of $169.59. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.08.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura set a $185.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Cowen and Company set a $170.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $180.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. RBC Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.72.

In related news, Director James D. Sinegal sold 20,114 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $2,997,388.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 768,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,467,626.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,930 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total transaction of $277,012.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

