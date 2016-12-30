Cempra, Inc. (CEMP) Downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann to Neutral

Ladenburg Thalmann lowered shares of Cempra, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CEMP. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cempra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Group lowered Cempra from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen and Company restated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Cempra in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Gabelli lowered Cempra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cempra in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cempra has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.49.

Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) opened at 2.60 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $136.19 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. Cempra has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $30.20.

Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. Cempra had a negative return on equity of 59.94% and a negative net margin of 678.72%. The business earned $4 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cempra will post ($2.40) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEMP. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cempra by 5.8% in the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cempra by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cempra

Cempra, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing differentiated antibiotics for the acute care and community settings to meet medical needs in the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases, particularly respiratory tract infections and chronic staphylococcal infections.

