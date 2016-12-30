Carl James Schaper Sells 20,000 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Carl James Schaper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $578,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) opened at 29.10 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.17 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Q2 Holdings had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 24.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Pacific Crest initiated coverage on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Q2 Holdings Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc is a provider of secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) to deliver a range of virtual banking services. The Company delivers virtual banking solutions across online, mobile, voice and tablet channels. The Company’s solutions are the point of interaction between its RCFI customers and their account holders.

