Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capstead Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:CMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Capstead Mortgage Corporation, formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Capstead’s core investment strategy is managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae. Agency-guaranteed residential mortgage securities carry an implied AAA credit rating with limited, if any, credit risk. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstead Mortgage Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Capstead Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:CMO) opened at 10.33 on Wednesday. Capstead Mortgage Corp. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $991.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Capstead Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:CMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Capstead Mortgage Corp. had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 42.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Corp. will post $0.80 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Capstead Mortgage Corp.’s payout ratio is 110.84%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Oneil sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,508.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Capstead Mortgage Corp. by 35.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capstead Mortgage Corp. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 552,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capstead Mortgage Corp. during the third quarter worth $4,824,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Capstead Mortgage Corp. by 10.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 853,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 80,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Capstead Mortgage Corp. by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 18,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstead Mortgage Corp.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting exclusively of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), either the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the GSEs), or by an agency of the federal Government, the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

