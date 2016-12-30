Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Position Reduced by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,665 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation were worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 542,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,437,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 11.3% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 115,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 58.1% in the second quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 117.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 12.2% in the second quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) traded up 0.06% on Friday, hitting $87.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,317 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.41. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $91.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. Capital One Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post $7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Capital One Financial Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

In other Capital One Financial Corporation news, Director Lewis Hay III sold 12,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,131,731.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,154.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $323,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,597,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,110,377.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

