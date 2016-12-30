Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Maintains Stake in AU Optronics Corp (AUO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board maintained its stake in shares of AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042,096 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AU Optronics Corp were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AU Optronics Corp by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AU Optronics Corp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AU Optronics Corp during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AU Optronics Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AU Optronics Corp during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) traded down 0.84% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 574,834 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.41 billion. AU Optronics Corp has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/canada-pension-plan-investment-board-maintains-stake-in-au-optronics-corp-auo/1136618.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of AU Optronics Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AU Optronics Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.81 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AU Optronics Corp in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AU Optronics Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

About AU Optronics Corp

AU Optronics Corp. is a thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT-LCD) panel provider. The Company operates in two business segments: display business and solar business. Through Display business segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures, assembles and markets flat panel displays and most of its products are TFT-LCD panels.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO).

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.