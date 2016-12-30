California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Whole Foods Market were worth $19,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFM. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Foods Market by 17.7% in the second quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Foods Market during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Foods Market by 2,392.3% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Foods Market during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whole Foods Market by 105.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) traded up 0.1090% during trading on Friday, hitting $31.0438. 798,790 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.0283 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. Whole Foods Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Whole Foods Market had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whole Foods Market, Inc. will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Whole Foods Market’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Whole Foods Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WFM shares. Vetr downgraded Whole Foods Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.97 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays PLC set a $30.00 target price on Whole Foods Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whole Foods Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on Whole Foods Market and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

In other news, insider Jeff Turnas sold 4,400 shares of Whole Foods Market stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $132,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,186.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenda J. Flanagan sold 4,592 shares of Whole Foods Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $144,051.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in operating natural and organic foods supermarkets. The Company’s brands include Allegro Coffee, Whole Foods Market, Whole Paws and Engine 2 Plant-Strong. As of April 10, 2016, the Company operated 441 stores, which include 421 stores in 42 states in the United States and the District of Columbia, 11 stores in Canada, and 9 stores in the United Kingdom.

