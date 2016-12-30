California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,939,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $30,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,384,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,595,000 after buying an additional 941,493 shares during the period.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) traded up 0.027% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.755. 1,373,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.710 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $19.51.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 74.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup Inc. dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $16.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

In related news, CEO W Edward Walter sold 134,854 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,564,923.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 50,000 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,365,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,935,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owns properties and conducts operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P., in which the Company holds approximately 99% of the partnership interests (OP units).

