C.R. Bard, Inc. (BCR) Position Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in C.R. Bard were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Investments LTD acquired a new position in C.R. Bard during the second quarter valued at $241,642,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 36.4% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.R. Bard during the second quarter valued at $15,973,000. BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 1.4% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 353,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of C.R. Bard during the second quarter valued at $12,496,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) traded up 0.24% during trading on Friday, hitting $224.66. The stock had a trading volume of 481,678 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.65. C.R. Bard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.21 and a 12-month high of $239.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.58 and its 200-day moving average is $221.84.

C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.66 million. C.R. Bard had a return on equity of 48.13% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that C.R. Bard, Inc. will post $10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. C.R. Bard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/c-r-bard-inc-bcr-position-reduced-by-westpac-banking-corp/1136498.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCR. BMO Capital Markets raised C.R. Bard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.R. Bard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.R. Bard in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of C.R. Bard in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded C.R. Bard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. C.R. Bard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.43.

In related news, insider Christopher S. Holland sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $1,208,450.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Deford sold 15,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $3,462,970.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About C.R. Bard

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company sells its products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR).

Receive News & Ratings for C.R. Bard Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.R. Bard Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.