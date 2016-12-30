BTIM Corp. Sells 100 Shares of General Electric Company (GE)

BTIM Corp. cut its stake in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. First Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric Company by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 10,649,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,245,000 after buying an additional 253,960 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric Company by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 318,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 20,893 shares during the period. RS Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,090,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,344,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,689,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,376,000 after buying an additional 284,348 shares during the period. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of General Electric Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 697,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after buying an additional 33,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded down 0.35% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,454,654 shares. General Electric Company has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.71. The company has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.20.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company earned $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. General Electric Company had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.93%. General Electric Company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric Company will post $1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from General Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr upgraded General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.17 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. RBC Capital Markets set a $37.00 price objective on General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.28.

In other General Electric Company news, Chairman Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.24 per share, with a total value of $1,462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,248,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,751,637.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric Company

