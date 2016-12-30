Brokerages Set Stepan Co. (SCL) PT at $49.33

Stepan Co. (NYSE:SCL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) opened at 81.50 on Tuesday. Stepan has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average of $70.79.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $445.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.65 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.03%. Stepan’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post $4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/brokerages-set-stepan-co-scl-pt-at-49-33/1135970.html.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $77,630.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,497 shares in the company, valued at $504,362.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory Servatius sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $361,723.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,016.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stepan by 9.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 151,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in Stepan by 41.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Stepan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company produces specialty and intermediate chemicals, which are sold to other manufacturers and used in a variety of end products. The Company has three segments: Surfactants, Polymers and Specialty Products. The Company’s Surfactants segment offers products, which are principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes.

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.