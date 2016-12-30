Brokerages Set National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) PT at $18.22

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCMI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark Co. lifted their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $17.81 to $18.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Alfonso P. Rosabal, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $41,866.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,928.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at about $6,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,438,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after buying an additional 221,533 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 27.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 984,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after buying an additional 210,246 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,399,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,039,000 after buying an additional 145,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in National CineMedia by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,572,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after buying an additional 126,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) opened at 14.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $876.25 million, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company earned $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.52 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.30%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc (NCM, Inc) is a holding company that manages its consolidated subsidiary National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC). NCM LLC operates the digital in-theatre media network in North America, through which it sells in-theatre and online advertising and promotions. The Company is engaged in advertising business.

