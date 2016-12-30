Brokerages Anticipate Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) to Post ($0.06) Earnings Per Share

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $44.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Johnson Outdoors an industry rank of 142 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 442.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 52.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) traded up 0.08% during trading on Friday, hitting $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,477 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $374.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $45.35.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.23. The firm earned $74.90 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.11%. Analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post $1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded seasonal, outdoor recreation products. The Company operates through four segments: Marine Electronics, Outdoor Equipment, Watercraft and Diving. Its Marine Electronics segment’s brands are Minn Kota, Humminbird and Cannon. Its Outdoor Equipment segment’s brands are Eureka!, Jetboil and Silva.

