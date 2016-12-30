Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bristol-Myers key products – Opdivo, Orencia, Eliquis and Sprycel – should continue to fuel top-line growth at the company. The company raised its 2016 earnings guidance yet again, buoyed by strong trends across the business. Bristol-Myers has also posted an encouraging 2017 earnings outlook. Meanwhile, Bristol-Myers’ efforts to develop its pipeline are impressive. It has been working on strengthening its product portfolio and pipeline through acquisitions and deals. The company is also working on returning value to shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividend hikes. A transformation in the operating model to focus on accelerating pipeline development and streamlining operations bodes well for growth. However, shares of the company have underperformed the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry year to date. Focus on drug pricing, stiff competition and pipeline setbacks could weigh heavily on the stock.”

BMY has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen and Company set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. reissued a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) opened at 58.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $77.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.87 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/bristol-myers-squibb-company-bmy-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1136039.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Banced Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 41.0% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 5,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 14.3% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 98.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 58,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 29,176 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 149.0% in the second quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 8.4% in the second quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.