BRF S.A. (BRFS) Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in BRF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 266,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 90,455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 142.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Charlemagne Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Charlemagne Capital Ltd. now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 40,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) traded up 0.07% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 885,951 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.78. BRF S.A. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BRF S.A. (BRFS) Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/brf-s-a-brfs-position-raised-by-blackrock-inc/1136466.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

About BRF

BRF SA (BRF) is a food company that focuses on the production and sale of poultry, pork and processed foods. The Company produces fresh and frozen protein foods, with a portfolio of over four thousand stock keeping units (SKUs). It sells margarine, sweet specialties, sandwiches, mayonnaise and animal feed.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.