Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $4,055,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NVS)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Novartis AG accounts for 2.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis AG were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG by 9.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Novartis AG by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 71,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in shares of Novartis AG by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 159,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG by 15.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis AG by 88.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) traded up 0.55% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.84. 3,679,105 shares of the company traded hands. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.07.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company earned $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis AG had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 13.98%. Novartis AG’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post $4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus raised shares of Novartis AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

About Novartis AG

Novartis AG is a holding company. The Company specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals, including eye care products. Its portfolio includes medicines, eye care and generic pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Alcon and Sandoz.

