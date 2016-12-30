Boston Partners Invests $4,714,000 in Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 954,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fortress Investment Group by 37.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Investment Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fortress Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fortress Investment Group by 781.9% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG) traded up 0.83% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 840,474 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. Fortress Investment Group LLC has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Fortress Investment Group (NYSE:FIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Fortress Investment Group had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company earned $261 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortress Investment Group LLC will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/boston-partners-invests-4714000-in-fortress-investment-group-llc-fig/1136577.html.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. FIG Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortress Investment Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $6.00 price target on Fortress Investment Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

About Fortress Investment Group

Fortress Investment Group LLC (Fortress) is an investment management firm with approximately $70.5 billion in assets under management (AUM). The Company operates through segments, including private equity funds, permanent capital vehicles, credit hedge funds, credit PE funds, liquid hedge funds and Logan Circle.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Investment Group LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Investment Group LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.