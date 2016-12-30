Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $3,646,000 Position in McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s Corporation were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 27.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 930 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 183.5% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 150.7% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 57.1% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation during the second quarter valued at $163,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) traded down 0.87% during trading on Friday, hitting $121.72. 3,574,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.33 and a 12-month high of $131.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.16. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The fast-food giant reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. McDonald’s Corporation had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 197.51%. The firm earned $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post $5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr raised shares of McDonald’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.01 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $127.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research set a $137.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $140.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

In related news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,888.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $979,827.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

